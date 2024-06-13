Former San Jose State receiver Keynan Higgins joins Colorado State football team

A tall, athletic receiver has joined the Colorado State football team from another Mountain West program.

Keynan Higgins has transferred from San Jose State and is now listed on CSU's roster for the 2024 season.

He's a 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver who joins the Rams with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Higgins didn't have any catches last season as a freshman, but did block a punt on special teams duty.

Originally from Pittsburg, California, Higgins was a three-star prospect who was recruited by CSU and chose the Spartans over the Rams, Arizona State, BYU and Fresno State. He ran a 10.7-second 100-yard dash in high school.

The Rams have been busy adding receivers in the offseason, with Higgins joining Armani Winfield (Baylor) and Donovan Ollie (Cincinnati) as prominent additions to the room.

