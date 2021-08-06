Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer campaigns in Bakersfield

Aug. 5—Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer hopes his experience running a city of Democrats as a Republican will propel him into the governor's office.

The recall candidate visited Bakersfield on Thursday to attend a forum held by the Bakersfield Republican Women. It came a day after fellow candidate Larry Elder stopped in town for a fundraiser, and candidates debated on television for the first time.

"One party rule has not been working for our state," Faulconer said in a sit-down interview with The Californian. "We've had one party rule for a decade. It's time for a new energy, it's time for a competition of ideas. It's time for somebody who as a mayor, a proud Republican, got elected in a deep blue city in a deep blue state."

With 46 candidates qualifying for the recall election, Faulconer is attempting to stand out from the pack with a platform focusing on reducing homelessness along with a middle class tax break.

He points to a 12 percent decrease in unsheltered homelessness in San Diego from 2019 to 2020 while he was mayor as proof that he could tackle the statewide issue. Over the same period, many other cities saw increases, including Bakersfield.

As governor, Faulconer says he would not allow tent encampments on sidewalks, as he did while mayor.

"Because when we see what is happening in cities throughout California, when we see tent encampments under our freeway underpasses and overpasses and our streets, that's unacceptable," he said. "I believe every human being has a right to shelter. I also believe that when we provide that shelter, that they have an obligation to use it."

Seen as a centrist Republican at a time of increasing political polarization, Faulconer has spent much of his campaign releasing policy proposals he hopes to implement as governor.

One of those proposals is a plan to eliminate the state income tax for individuals earning less than $50,000 a year and joint filers earning less than $100,000. He says no part of the state budget will need to be cut to accommodate this tax break. Instead, he plans to use the state's budget surplus, which this year is estimated at $76 billion, to fund the tax cut.

"The fact that Gavin Newsom and the legislature is still looking at new tax increases after the fact that we had such a surplus again just shows you why California has become too expensive and uncompetitive from other states," he said. "I know Californians are looking for a leader that agrees with them, that's going to lower their tax burden. Because we've had enough. We're at our breaking point."

Kern County and the Central Valley are key areas for any Republican hoping to win the state's highest office. Like other candidates, Faulconer says he will reverse California's planned phase out of the oil industry by 2045. He also said he will invest in the state's water storage infrastructure, which he faulted previous administrations for ignoring.

During Wednesday's debate, Faulconer was the only candidate to encourage state residents to get vaccinated, which he said was the only way out of the pandemic (he also said he is against state pandemic mandates).

The election is scheduled for Sept. 14, and ballots will be mailed out soon. For Republicans, the recall offers one of the best chances to not only win the governorship, but also send a message to the country that Democrat control of the White House is not guaranteed.

"Democrats and Independents want these changes as well, I'm convinced of it," Faulconer said of his policy proposals. "Gavin Newsom has attached himself to the far left of California, which doesn't represent our state."

You can reach Sam Morgen at 661-395-7415. You may also follow him on Twitter @smorgenTBC.