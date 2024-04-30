Former Saints WR Jarvis Landry to try out for the Jaguars

Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the #Jaguars’ upcoming rookie camp, per his agents @davidcanter @NessMugrabi and @IanGrutman. After sitting out last season, Landry is fully healthy and ready to return at age 31. pic.twitter.com/3uEBlm6Wex — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024

Jarivs Landry is back in the NFL after taking a year off to heal up from an injury-plagued season with the New Orleans Saints. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Landry is expected to try out for the Jacksonville Jaguars at their upcoming rookie minicamp.

While these rookie minicamps are intended for, well, rookies — it’s common for veteran free agents to try out alongside first-year pros in hopes of landing a contract through training camp. If Landry looks like a better option than other players auditioning in Jacksonville, he could spend his summer catching passes from Trevor Lawrence.

Landry’s one year with the Saints didn’t go as planned. After rushing out the gates with 7 receptions for 114 yards in Week 1, he only caught 18 passes for 158 yards the rest of the season. A persistent ankle injury kept him out of eight games in 2022.

Maybe things will go smoother in Jacksonville. The Jaguars released veteran wideout Zay Jones after the 2024 draft, in which they picked Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round, so there aren’t many roster spots to go around.

