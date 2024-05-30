Former Saints tight end Josh Hill joins team’s pro scouting department

Another former New Orleans Saints player joined the team’s staff. Longtime tight end Josh Hill was recently hired by the team to work in the teams pro scouting department. It was reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill that the plan is for Hill to initially work as an advanced scout, studying tape for future opponents and helping to identify tendencies to exploit on game days.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a former player has returned to the facility to join the staff. We’ve seen guys like Zach Strief, Jahri Evans and Sterling Moore all make their way back down to add value as former players who have had success in this league. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Hill’s former position coach, took the same path by returning to the team he once suited up for as a player.

Hill has been afforded the same opportunity as a player the Saints coveted for a long time as a reliable and dependable piece during the team’s success run starting in 2017. He spent 8 years with the Saints spanning from 2013 to 2020, playing in 117 games. During his tenure, Hill combined for 116 receptions for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he was most highly regarded by his coaches for his blocking ability and team-first attitude.

