Former Saints receiver Ted Ginn Jr. retires from the NFL

One of the better free agent pickups the New Orleans Saints have made in recent memory has hung up his cleats. Ted Ginn Jr. announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 years and 208 games played (including 15 playoff contests); three years and 41 of those games, five of them postseason matchups, came with New Orleans.

Ginn enjoyed maybe his best year as a pro in 2017 with the Saints, when he logged 53 receptions for 787 yards, setting a personal-best season catch rate of 75.7%. The 3.5 catches and 52.5 receiving yards per game he averaged that season were also the highest of his NFL career. His numbers diminished as age caught up to him, but Ginn remained the second-best option at receiver New Orleans had behind Michael Thomas at times even into the 2019 season.

And what made him different from everyone else was his speed. Ginn’s wheels carried him past many hurdles in the NFL, and it remains his defining quality as an athlete. All told, he did pretty well for himself as the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft coming out of Ohio State. Hanging around for so long in a league where careers average three years is mighty impressive. Here’s to a good retirement for No. 19.

OG. @TedGinnJr_19 Preciate errythang you did for me bra. One of the few real ones. ❤️ https://t.co/NBYR2j9ixi — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) July 16, 2021

