Former Saints RB Tony Jones Jr. signs with Sean Payton’s Broncos

Yet another former New Orleans Saints player is teaming up with Sean Payton. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening that free agent running back Tony Jones Jr. has signed with the Denver Broncos. Jones averaged just 3.7 rushing attempts per game in his three-year career with the Saints, struggling to find snaps behind Alvin Kamara and veteran backups like Mark Ingram II and Latavius Murray.

The Saints waived Jones midseason last year and he was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, but he totaled just 8 carries to gain 16 rushing yards along with 3 receptions for 18 receiving yards through four games. Seattle didn’t extend his contract once it expired at the end of the 2022 season.

Now Jones reunites with Payton, along with his former teammates Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Michael Burton — plus several familiar faces on the Broncos coaching staff. He has his work cut out for him with talented running backs on Denver’s roster like Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Damarea Crockett, Tyler Badie, and Tyreik McAllister.

