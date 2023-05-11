Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater among top available free agents

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been surrounded by some mixed opinions over the course of his NFL career and it’s clear that things didn’t work out for him after leaving the Big Easy.

But that also does not change the fact that he is one of the best available options in free agency, not just at quarterback, but among all positions. When ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently released his list of the best NFL free agents still up for grabs, he ranked Bridgewater at No. 6 overall:

Bridgewater can be viewed as a potential bridge starter or a dependable and experienced No. 2 next season. He attempted 79 passes for the Dolphins in ’22, completing 62% of his throws with four touchdown passes and four interceptions.

Bridgewater spent the 2018 and the 2019 seasons with the Saints, finishing out 2018 with a 60.9% completion rate on 23 passing attempts, 118 passing yards one touchdown and one interception, having only started the regular season finale.

He ended his final year with New Orleans with a 67.9% completion rate, 1,384 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions after starting five games in relief of Drew Brees. Bridgewater has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his professional career, originally selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 32 overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, spending three seasons with them before spending a pair of years with the Saints, followed by one with the Carolina Panthers, another with the Denver Broncos and the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins.

While the ceiling seems to be viable backup, Bridgewater could provide a solid No. 2 option for teams who have struggled with quarterback over the years like the Baltimore Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers, to name a couple.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire