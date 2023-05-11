Former Saints Pro Bowler Jimmy Graham injured in Miami cycling accident

"Jimmy Graham is actually training to sail around the world right now.. He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday and got taken out by a car but he said he did more damage to the car" @OfficialAJHawk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MLptqNyVM5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2023

What’s Jimmy Graham up to these days? The fan-favorite former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler is becoming something of a world traveler, having earned his pilot license and taken up small-aircraft flying as a hobby when he was still wearing black and gold. His old friend A.J. Hawk shared an update on the Pat McAfee Show this week, adding that Graham expects to make a full recovery after being injured in a Miami car accident.

Since shifting his focus away from football and towards other pursuits, Graham has taken up sailing and professional cycling, and Hawk says he’s currently training to sail around the world within the year. But those plans have been interrupted by a gnarly injury after being struck by a car while out on his bike.

Hawk described a nasty muscle injury to Graham’s calf, saying of the accident, “He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday, or two days ago, he says a car turns left, hits him, takes him out. He says he did more damage to the car than the car did to him.”

Graham commented on the accident himself after Hawk broke the news, saying on Instagram that, “My body has certainly built up a callus for punishment over the years. I’ll be fine. Stay safe out there.”

Here’s to a speedy recovery for the former Saints standout. Graham won Pro Bowl and All-Pro recognition with the Saints in 2011 and 2013, though a contract dispute frayed his relationship with the team and head coach Sean Payton, prompting his trade to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. He bounced around the league for a few years after that, spending time with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, but he’s been out of the league since 2021. From the sounds of it, he’s determined to see the world and enjoy his retirement from pro football. We’ll wish him the best.

More Former Saints!

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire