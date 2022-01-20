Which former Saints players, coaches are competing in the playoffs divisional round?

Need a rooting interest to keep up with the NFL playoffs? The New Orleans Saints have some connections with nearly every team playing in the divisional round this weekend, though those ties are greater with some outfits — like the Cincinnati Bengals — than others. That’s already prompted some Saints fans to throw their support behind hometown heroes. Let’s survey each remaining playoff team and their links to the Saints and Louisiana:

Tennessee Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins signed with Tennessee in the offseason and has taken on a leadership role in their secondary. His 602 coverage snaps this season are second-most on the team (behind standout safety Kevin Byard). He’s spoken highly of his time in New Orleans, calling the Saints the best organization he’s played for.

Additionally, former Saints head coach Jim Haslett is the current Titans linebackers coach. He climbed the ladder in New Orleans as their linebackers coach (in 1995) and defensive coordinator (1996), being named head coach in 2000. He was recognized as Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year after his first season, then went 46-52 over the next six seasons and won the franchise’s first playoff game.

Other players with Louisiana ties include former Grambling State wide receiver Chester Rogers, Tulane running back Dontrell Hilliard, plus two LSU products in cornerback Kristian Fulton and wide receiver Racey McMath. Rookie fullback Tory Carter, also out of LSU, is on their injured reserve list.

Kansas City Chiefs

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Defensive end Alex Okafor parlayed a couple of productive seasons with the Saints into a great run with Kansas City. Okafor is playing on a veteran’s minimum salary this year but has earned over $11 million from the Chiefs over the last three years. He bagged a respectable 22 quarterback pressures this season behind Frank Clark and Michael Danna in the pass rush rotation.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo held the same post with the Saints 2012, when he put together the worst defense in NFL history. His unit allowed 7,042 yards in 16 games — an average of 440 yards per game. He’s bounced back well enough over the years since but it’s easy to understand Saints fans rooting against him.

Story continues

Some Chiefs with Louisiana connections include Louisiana-Monroe running back Derrick Gore, Louisiana-Lafayette running back Elijah McGuire (on their practice squad), Louisiana Tech cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and three players out of LSU: safety Tyrann Mathieu and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams. Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams is on their injured reserve list.

Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Linebacker A.J. Klein and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders are both on Buffalo’s active roster, as is wide receiver Jake Kumerow, who briefly signed with the Saints practice squad last season. Former Saints practice squad defensive lineman Justin Zimmer is on their injured reserve list.

Some Bills players who went to college in Louisiana: Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Vernon Butler plus LSU long snapper Reid Ferguson and cornerback Tre’Davious White (on injured reserve).

Cincinnati Bengals

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Safety Vonn Bell was the first player of this generation to move from New Orleans to Cincinnati, but he’s since been joined by defensive end Trey Hendrickson, cornerback Eli Apple, linebacker Joe Bachie (on injured reserve), and defensive end Noah Spence (on the practice squad).

But the Louisiana connections don’t stop there. The Bengals have picked up college prospects like Tulane defensive end Cam Sample and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor (practice squad). Of course they’ve loaded up on LSU standouts in quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, and tight end Thaddeus Moss (practice squad).

Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

The Packers are the only team without a former Saints player on their roster, and they’ve got no college prospects out of Louisiana, neither. If this is your rooting interest in the postseason, Green Bay is the team to pull against.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AP Foto/Brynn Anderson

Tight end Cameron Brate is one of the prominent former Saints players on Tampa Bay’s roster, having briefly joined their practice squad before breaking out with the Buccaneers. They also poached former Tulane quarterback Ryan Griffin from New Orleans’ practice squad once upon a time. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson, who ran track at LSU, joined the Saints for training camp not too long ago.

Other Buccaneers with Louisiana ties: LSU linebackers Devin White and Kevin Minter, running back Leonard Fournette, a New Orleans native, and cornerback Rashard Robinson (on their practice squad).

Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s just one former Saints player on L.A.’s depth chart: cornerback Grant Haley, who spent most of a year on the New Orleans practice squad. But the Rams have stocked up on Louisiana talent: LSU stars Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr. are joined by Louisiana-Lafayette running back Raymond Calais.

San Francisco 49ers

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

There aren’t any former Saints players on San Francisco’s roster, and the only 49er with Louisiana connections is LSU defensive end Arden Key. But former Saints defensive end Darryl Tapp is on staff as an assistant defensive line coach, having started out coaching at his alma mater in Virginia Tech.

1

1