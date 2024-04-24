Former Saints player Reggie Bush to have Heisman trophy reinstated

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush is set to have his Heisman trophy reinstated after its removal in 2010.

ESPN reported Bush received the trophy for rushing 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 478 yards and two additional scores during his 2005 season at the University of Southern California.

Bush forfeited the trophy during the wake of NCAA sanctions for USC which, according to ESPN, included Bush receiving “improper benefits” while playing from 2003 to 2005.

Officials with the Heisman Trust said the decision to reinstate the trophy was made based on a “deliberative process” following the many changes in college athletics.

President of The Heisman Trophy Trust Michael Comerford told ESPN that they are “thrilled” to return the trophy after considering the changes in college athletics over the years.

Bush has already received an outpouring of support from former NFL player Johnny Manziel and former Heisman winners Matt Leinart and Tim Brown.

