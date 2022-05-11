The Chicago Bears don’t appear to be done done adding to their wide receiver room.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are hosting former New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on Wednesday.

Kirkwood, a former undrafted free agent in 2018, has played primarily on special teams in his four seasons. He started his career with the Saints in 2018, where he had his most involvement on offense with 13 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Since then, Kirkwood has appeared in a combined five games in the three seasons that followed. In his career, Kirkwood has appeared in 13 games where he’s totaled 17 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Former Saints’ and Panthers’ WR Keith Kirkwood is visiting the Bears today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 11, 2022

There’s been a lot of criticism surrounding the Bears wide receivers room, which includes just one proven commodity in Darnell Mooney. Chicago added Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency and selected Velus Jones Jr. in the 2022 NFL draft.

There are many that believe the Bears have the worst receiving corps in the league, which isn’t encouraging for second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

After general manager Ryan Poles elected only to draft one wide receiver in the draft, there was a belief that he could target a proven veteran in the current free-agent market. Kirkwood isn’t exactly that.

List

Looking at each Bears player's salary cap hit in 2022 View 73 items

List