Former Saints OL Will Clapp signs with Los Angeles Chargers

The New Orleans-to-Los Angeles pipeline continues. Former Saints offensive lineman Will Clapp has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. The signing was officially reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Field Yates, but WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel was on it early.

Clapp will reunite with some familiar faces in Los Angeles: former Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi is now the offensive coordinator for the Chargers, and Brendan Nugent holds the role offensive line coach in the City of Angels, the same role he filled with New Orleans in 2021 after a few years as the position’s assistant coach. So Clapp should fit in comfortably with his new team.

For the Saints, Clapp was a versatile offensive lineman that played all along the interior throughout his four-year career. After being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of LSU, Clapp appeared in 34 games taking snaps at left guard, right guard and center. He was also commonly deployed as the “sixth man” on the line when the Saints went into their jumbo sets.

