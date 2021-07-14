Former Saints, Georgia Bulldogs TE Benjamin Watson joins SEC Network

Here’s good news for Georgia Bulldogs fans and New Orleans Saints faithful: Benjamin Watson will soon make his broadcasting debut with the SEC Network, ESPN announced Wednesday. Watson retired from the NFL following the 2019 season, which he spent with the New England Patriots — the team that drafted him 15 years earlier out of Georgia.

Now, he’ll be joining the SEC Network studio on Saturdays in the fall to share his take on each week’s action. His first assignment begins July 19, when he’ll join live coverage of this year’s SEC Kickoff.

Watson said of his new opportunity in an ESPN press release: “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be joining ESPN and SEC Network. I look forward to diving in with my new colleagues and analyzing the best conference in college football. The SEC is near and dear to me. Like all the fans, I can’t wait for kickoff weekend.”

He only spent a few years with the Saints (totaling 66 games played, compared to 91 with New England and 61 appearances on other NFL teams) but Watson made a quick impression. In 2018, he won the NFL’s Bart Starr Award with New Orleans, which is awarded to the player who “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community.”

Now he’s the latest former Saints player to turn to broadcasting. Drew Brees will be in the booth for Notre Dame games on NBC this fall, while Jonathan Vilma is calling NFL games for Fox Sports with Roman Harper and Reggie Bush are all busy covering college football.

