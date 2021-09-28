Former Saints free agent target Richard Sherman visiting Buccaneers

One notable NFL free agent is on the move. NFL Network reported that cornerback Richard Sherman is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday, potentially bringing him into the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints contacted Sherman themselves during the open signing period back in March, but couldn’t agree on a contract.

After the Saints selected Paulson Adebo in the NFL draft, Sherman suggested the team wasn’t a good fit for him despite open spots on the depth chart. The team continued to bring in experienced players like Prince Amukamara, Brian Poole, and Desmond Trufant, but to no avail. They eventually acquired Houston Texans corner Bradley Roby in a last-minute trade before Week 1.

Ironically, Adebo has played well enough to keep Roby sidelined, but this is one position group where you can’t have enough viable options.

If he signs with Tampa Bay, Sherman could possibly suit up against the Saints when the Buccaneers make the trip to New Orleans for a Week 8 matchup on Halloween. His play has trailed off with age but he’s still an effective player when healthy, and would do a lot to help tighten up the Buccaneers’ secondary after injuries knocked two of their three starters (Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean) out of the lineup.

Tom Brady has made a habit of recruiting free agents before, and it looks like he’s trying it again for another Super Bowl-or-bust season.

