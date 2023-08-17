Former Saints fan-favorite Terron Armstead carted off at Dolphins practice

This is a really tough break for Terron Armstead. The former New Orleans Saints left tackle was a fan-favorite in black and gold, but he left for a big contract with the Miami Dolphins — and injuries have continued to be a problem for him. Armstead was limited to just 13 games in 2022, his first with Miami, and he missed part of the offseason program after undergoing a knee scope procedure.

Now he’s had to leave Dolphins practice with a leg injury. Reporters at the scene say Armstead’s right leg buckled under him during the first play of 11-on-11 drills against the Houston Texans. Armstead stayed on the ground for a few minutes before being helped to a medical trainer’s cart so he could be removed from the field for further evaluations.

Injuries have been a problem for Armstead throughout his career, but they’ve never followed a real pattern. He’s dealt with knee issues, an elbow injury, a broken hand, and a torn pectoral muscle, among other ailments. He’s still performed at a very high level when healthy, earning All-Pro recognition with New Orleans in 2018 along with three Pro Bowl nods. He was also selected as a Pro Bowler with the Dolphins in 2022.

Hopefully this wasn’t as serious as it appeared. Armstead left the Saints on good terms and still maintains a warm relationship with the fanbase. There was no way New Orleans could have matched the five-year, $75 million contract the Dolphins offered him, and his departure would have left the Saints with a third-round compensatory pick in the 2023 draft — had they not signed Andy Dalton as early as they did, which counted against Armstead’s loss in the comp picks formula. So the Saints were instead given a seventh rounder to account for other losses. Dalton himself left in free agency this spring, which is projected to return a sixth-round pick for New Orleans. It’s interesting to see how all of these different situations and quirks of the NFL as a business tie in together, but let’s keep focus on Armstead’s health. Send some positivity his way.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire