Former Saints ‘Dome Patrol’ DC Steve Sidwell dead at 78

This is tough news. The New Orleans Saints announced the death of former defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell on Thursday, paying tribute to one of the architects of their storied “Dome Patrol” defense.

Sidwell coached the Saints defense from 1986 to 1994, helping to draft and develop some of the greatest defenders in franchise history on Jim Mora’s staff. Two of his linebackers, Rickey Jackson and Sam Mills, were selected for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And Saints head coach Dennis Allen paid tribute to Sidwell during his Thursday press conference after practice. After expressing condolences to Sidwell’s family, Allen acknowledged what Sidwell accomplished in New Orleans.

“He was a tremendous defensive coach in our league,” Allen began. “Ton of success. Led the Dome Patrol defense which is really the standard of defense for the New Orleans Saints. It’s what we kind of aspire to be defensively. It’s a sad day for our organization, and again our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Sidwell is survived by his wife Kathleen and their town sons Brad and Scott. We’ll be wishing them the best in this difficult time.

