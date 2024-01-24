Former Saints co-DC’s Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard could reunite with Jaguars

It’s shaping up for a reunion of New Orleans Saints coaches in Jacksonville — after hiring Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator when he went one-and-done with the Atlanta Falcons, the Jaguars are interviewing one of his former coworkers. KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reports that the Jaguars interviewed Kris Richard for an undisclosed role on Nielsen’s staff.

Nielsen and Richard worked together under Dennis Allen for two years and served as co-defensive coordinators during the 2022 season; Richard left the Saints in what was characterized as a mutual split, while Nielsen was hired away in a promotion with the Falcons. The Jaguars fired their entire defensive staff after the 2023 campaign, so Richard would be a natural fit working with the secondary.

Richard previously interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders head coach opening, though that job ultimately went to Antonio Pierce after a strong performance in-season as their interim coach. If Richard and Nielsen do team up together, it’s worth wondering whether any of their former players might join them in Jacksonville as free agents in the spring.

