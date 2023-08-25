Former Saints CB Prince Amukamara signs one-day contract to retire with Giants

Plenty of players have signed ceremonial one-day contracts so they could retire with the New Orleans Saints — Lance Moore, Jermon Bushrod, and Scott Fujita on top of a mountain in South America — but it’s not often that the inverse happens. Former NFL cornerback Prince Amukamara did just that, signing a one-day deal with the New York Giants so he could hang up his cleats with Big Blue.

It wasn’t a hard decision to make. Amukamara was drafted by the Giants back in 2011 and spent most of his career there, but his last NFL contract was with the Saints during their 2021 training camp. He wasn’t able to push then-rookie Paulson Adebo for the starting job so the Saints released him from his contract two weeks after he signed it.

Out of football for the rest of 2021 and 2022, Amukamara has now formally retired, and he’s done so as a Giant. New York picked him at No. 19 overall in the 2011 draft (out of Nebraska) and he’ll get to say he ended his career in pro football where he started it. Good for him.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire