Former Saints assistant Mike Nolan selected as UFL’s first coach of the year

Good for Mike Nolan. The former New Orleans Saints linebackers coach has been selected as the United Football League’s first coach of the year for his efforts leading the Michigan Panthers, who have outscored their opponents 228-189.

Nolan improved the Panthers’ record from 4-6 in 2023 (when they were part of the USFL, competitors to the XFL) to 7-3 this season (after the spring leagues merged to form the UFL). His Panthers team will now compete with the Birmingham Stallions, with the winner advancing the UFL Championship game in St. Louis.

Since leaving the Saints back in 2020, Nolan spent a season as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator but was let go after just one year. He was out of football for a couple of years before accepting this opportunity with the UFL’s Michigan franchise, and clearly it’s worked out well for him. He first rose to prominence as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005 to 2008, but this success could open the door for his return to the NFL.

