Former Saint All-Pro Deonte Harty signs with Ravens

Deonte Harty has found a new team. The former New Orleans Saints All-Pro returns specialist has signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, returning to his hometown.

Harty spent his first four seasons in the league with the Saints, primarily working as a returner for them. In 2019, Harty led the entire league with 338 punt return yards to go along with a return touchdown. These numbers ultimately led to Harty receiving All-Pro recognition in his very first season.

In 2021, Harty earned an increased role as a receiver in the New Orleans offense, specifically as a deep threat option for Jameis Winston. Harty hit career-high numbers that season with 36 catches for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

However, an injury-plagued season in 2022 led to a parting of ways, but Harty was able to rebound when signing with the Buffalo Bills. Harty was active in 16 games for the Bills last year, providing a spark to their special teams unit, but he was let go as a salary cap casualty this offseason. With the Ravens’ departure of receiver/returner Devin Duvernay, Harty should be able to find himself literally right at home in Baltimore.

