Former safety Jamal Adams and the Seahawks at a standstill in negotiations

Former LSU safety Jamal Adams was one of the top safeties in the NFL after just two seasons. Following his rookie season, the No. 6 overall pick was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team. The next season he was named second-team All-Pro in 2018 and first-team All-Pro in 2019. However, it was clear that Adams wanted out of New York despite what he was saying to the media.

Following that 2019 season, Adams got his wish and wash shipped to Seattle with a fourth-round pick. The Jets received Bradley McDouglad along with a first and third-round pick. McDouglad is no longer with the Jets but that was still a steep price of a first and third in exchange for the All-Pro safety Adams. So much so it was believed that he would get a long-term deal with the Seahawks. We are still waiting on that deal, as is Jamal Adams.

According to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, negotiations with former LSU Tiger have hit a standstill. The Seahawks have made their “final” offer and neither side has budged.

The Seahawks and star safety Jamal Adams on Wednesday remained locked in a $70-million staring contest, each holding firm on their “final” offer put forth late last week, daring the other to blink first. When training camp began two weeks ago, the two sides were roughly $4 million apart in annual compensation for Adams, sources told The Seattle Times. On Friday, the Seahawks made what they labeled their final offer: $17.5 million in total annual compensation on a four-year contract, with roughly $38 million guaranteed, a deal that would make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

It appears that being the highest-paid safety in the NFL just isn’t enough for Adams. Perhaps he also wants to be the highest-paid defender on the Seattle Seahawks team. Current teammate, Bobby Wagner, earns $18 million in total compensation per season. That would put Adams just behind him by $500K.

As the season opener draws near, the Seahawks still haven’t seen their top safety hit the field. Perhaps once this deal gets signed they will. Adams did have offseason surgeries on his shoulder and fingers, so perhaps it isn’t the contract that is keeping him off the field during practice. However, reports have indicated that he is healthy.

The Jamal Adams waiting game continues.