Former Ryder Cup player Brand Jr. dies at age 60

Gordon Brand, Jr., a two-time European Ryder Cup player, has died at age 60.

The Scotsman was scheduled to compete in this week's Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/DMGEzthDBQ — Staysure Tour (@StaysureTour) August 1, 2019

Brand was a member of the 1987 European Ryder Cup team that won on American soil for the first time at Muirfield Village. He was also on the 1989 team that tied the Americans at The Belfry to retain the cup.

Brand won eight times on the European Tour and competed in 18 Open Championships. He worked for the R&A's live radio service during The Open at Royal Portrush, two weeks ago.

He is survived by his wife, Sheena. Peers and friends mourned his passing Thursday morning.

Clutch putts, fist pumps and celebrations.



The best of Gordon Brand Jnr's @RyderCup career. pic.twitter.com/GuHnhGMBwE



— Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) August 19, 2018

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr one of my dearest friends for over 40 years, I will miss you RIP — Sam Torrance (@torrancesam) August 1, 2019

So sad... I remember watching him play as a kid for the first time at the @BMWPGA and getting his signed golf ball on the 18th hole. #RIPGBjnr https://t.co/XHiq2QEtvn — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 1, 2019

Extremely sad to hear the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr.

RIP my friend. Thoughts are with the whole family. https://t.co/KLfOMc4Mlf

— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 1, 2019

Very sad news....🙏🏼

I’ll never forget my rounds with Gordon, what a character and player! https://t.co/8pG0IY8gIv

— Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) August 1, 2019

Sorry to hear this, followed him when I was a youngster around the @dunhilllinks. Always a name I would watch out for https://t.co/aTmAECM86R — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) August 1, 2019

I remember years ago asking Gordon Brand Jnr if he had any regrets; ‘My Ryder Cups say not’, was his response. At the time I didn’t like it, and thought he was a miserable old man. Turned out he was just proud, and rightly so. Thanks to Gordon for teaching me something. RIP. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 1, 2019