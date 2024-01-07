Former Rutgers wide receiver Max Patterson joins Delaware

After two seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Max Patterson has found a new home. The Arlington native announced on social media that he will take his talents to the FCS program Delaware via the transfer portal.

After receiving limited playing time at Rutgers, he will be looking to make an impact on the Blue Hen offense.

Since making his collegiate debut during the 2022 season, Patterson has hauled in three receptions for 11 yards. The longest catch of his career went for five yards. He also contributed on special teams with one tackle on a kickoff against Ohio State during the 2023 campaign.

Rolled the dice on myself 🎲 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/FkwhCdCcZZ — Max Patterson (@maxspatt) January 6, 2024

While Patterson’s time at Rutgers didn’t go as planned, he was still thankful for his time in Piscataway. In a post on his Twitter account in December, the talented junior said, ” I would like to thank Coach Schiano and the Rutgers staff for the opportunity to play at Rutgers. It has been a blessing.”

In Patterson, Delaware is getting a player who was one of the best players in his recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 21 overall player in Virginia by ESPN and rated a three-star signee by 247Sports and Rivals.

At Rutgers, Patterson was also named to the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2022 and 2023.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire