Former Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton signed with the Packers’ practice squad

Former Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton has signed with the Green Bay Packers practice squad. It is a solid landing spot for Melton, who has a good chance to make the 53-man roster at some point this season.

Melton was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft (229 overall).

Melton spent the 2022 season on Seattle’s practice squad before signing with the Packers in late December. Since then, the former Scarlet Knight has been working to make the Packers’ 53-man roster.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound wide receiver had a solid career at Rutgers, where he recorded 164 receptions, 2011 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 56 games. A four-star recruit from Cedar Creek High School Melton chose Rutgers over offers from other Power Five schools, like Michigan and Ohio State.

Source: Former #Seahawks WR Bo Melton is signing with the #Packers practice squad. Green Bay likes his size and upside. pic.twitter.com/SLI7JqoZMk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2023

During the 2022 NFL Combine, Melton ran a 4.34 time in the 40-yard dash and showed off his big-time playmaking ability at the Senior Bowl. He is a diverse player who can get touches as a receiver, a rusher, and a returner.

The Packers’ 53-man roster is loaded with young talent at the wide receiver position but it is unproven. Green Bay has six receivers on their 53-man roster from their 2022 and 2023 draft.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire