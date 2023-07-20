Former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco states goal with the Chiefs: ‘I want to run for 1,000 yards’

Isiah Pacheco wants to take the next step with the Kansas City Chiefs, this as the former Rutgers running back is looking forward to his second season in the NFL.

A seventh round pick out in the 2022 NFL draft, Pacheco did top 1,000 rushing yards last season as a rookie if the two playoff games and the Super Bowl are included in his stat column. Still, it was a tremendous first year in the NFL for Pacheco, who won the starting job in Kansas City by the midpoint of the season.

Pacheco was a huge part of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl last year. The former Rutgers standout ran for a touchdown in the second quarter.

He hopes to make a bigger impact this season with the Chiefs and to take a leap in his second season in the NFL.

“It’s the details, detailing my notes more. Just finding little things to get better at,” Pacheco told reporters on Thursday. “For me, I want to run for 1,000 yards. That’s the goal, obviously, it starts here today at practice, day by day.”

Last season, Pacheco played through a serious shoulder injury. He has healed this offseason and had no limitations on Thursday during the first day of training camp.

He isn’t feeling the effects of the injury, even as he admits to wanting an increased workload.

“That’s daily, for me just being unsatisfied and willing to work. There’s more work and next week with the unit, I know we’re going to have a good time,” Pacheco said .

He was also asked in Thursday’s media availability about how he is currently feeling in terms of the injury.

“I’m feeling great right now, it’s just a process,” Pacheco said. “That takes time. For me, (I need) to continue listening to the staff and trusting myself.”

The injury was present during the Super Bowl but not an issue. Pacheco said that “It wasn’t bothering me, we had two weeks to recover.”

