Former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco is ‘unsatisfied’ with rookie season for the Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco likely couldn’t ask for much more last season as a rookie, the former Rutgers football running back starting for the Kansas City Chiefs on their way to the Super Bowl. But Pacheco has higher expectations for his second season in the NFL.

Last season, was certainly a strong one for Pacheco, who was a Day 3 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Pacheco was part of an all-Rutgers backfield that also included fullback Michael Burton.

During the regular season, Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns on 170 carries. He also made significant contributions on special teams as a kickoff returner and scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

He told reporters this week at training camp that the game has slowed down significnatly from when he was a rookie.

“It slowed down a lot I trust myself, and I trust the scheme, the quarterbacks, and the coaches,” Pacheco told reporters.. “For me, like I said before, finding the little things I got to get better at. Like I said, I have standards and I’m unsatisfied.”

Pacheco hasn’t been fully unleased this offseason or in training camp as he continues to wear the yellow non-contact practice jersey.

He continues to rehab and heal from a broken hand a torn labrum suffered last season. Pacheco played in the Super Bowl with both injuries.

“It’s very frustrating but when you’re on the side and getting those mental reps, detailing and asking coach ‘what’s this play’ and getting those mental reps in the back. It allows me to stay on top of the task.”

Rutgers Wire was the first to report both injuries in May.

But Pacheco is optimistic about being able to take the next step in his second NFL season. He was asked this week about his infamous dance moves and touchdown celebrations.

He said he is working on something for this year.

“I’m from Jersey, so you know we’re known for dancing,” Pacheco said. “We’re known for dancing in Jersey.”

