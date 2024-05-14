Former Rutgers star Erica Wheeler posts video of her WNBA life with Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is creating all the buzz in the WNBA, and veteran teammate Erica Wheeler is here for the fun. Wheeler, a former standout guard at Rutgers, showed a glimpse into the life of the WNBA.

Wheeler, who was a standout at Rutgers, played in Europe for the first three seasons of her professional career before joining the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA in 2015. She scored 16 points in the season opener last week along with four assists and four rebounds in a 79-76 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The game was the much-anticipated debut of Clark, the first pick in the WNBA draft. Clark scored 21 points in the loss.

The WNBA, boosted by the arrival of star players in the league, announced over the weekend that teams will now take charter flights for away games. For Wheeler and her teammates, this is a big deal and a bit of luxury.

Wheeler, who has a tremendous personality and is always up for a laugh, took a video over the weekend that has gone viral showing the charter flight life.

Indiana Fever on their charter flight pic.twitter.com/KU3N7h0lsP — Allie (@Allie874) May 13, 2024

And there was also this interaction that Wheeler had when she took on the role of being a media member on Monday, interjecting herself into Clark’s press conference.

Caitlin Clark press conferences are a big deal these days, for what it’s worth.

One can’t help but think Wheeler, who has been in the WNBA for eight seasons, might be poking fun at the media rather than Clark. After all, with Clark’s arrival has come a flood of media attention.

And with all that media attention has come some pretty bad questions.

“That’s a weak question!” 😂 Erica Wheeler jumped in to ask a question during Caitlin Clark’s media availability today. pic.twitter.com/WT1yfNl91h — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 13, 2024

Wheeler…and Caitlin Clark…will play the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night (7:30 PM ET, ESPN2)

