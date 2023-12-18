Former Rutgers recruit Yazeed Haynes transferred to Syracuse

Yazeed Haynes, who had been committed to Rutgers in last year’s recruiting class, has transferred to Syracuse. Haynes committed to Rutgers originally in March 2022 before joining Penn State three months later and then committing to Georgia.

While at Georgia, Haynes recorded only one catch for 20 yards this past season. According to 247Sports, the four-star prospect was ranked the No. 295 prospect nationally, the No. 47 prospect at his position, and the No. 5 prospect in Pennsylvania in 2022.

While playing at North Penn High School (Lansdale, Pennsylvania) during his senior season, Haynes recorded 55 catches for 1,212 yards and 13 touchdowns in ten games. During his junior season at Neumann-Goretti in Philadelphia, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver logged 25 catches for 483 yards and five touchdowns. Haynes helped lead the Saints to a 12-2 record and the PIAA Class 3A state semifinals in 2021.

Haynes is the No. 24 wide receiver and No. 111 overall transfer prospect in the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Syracuse landed an athletic, speedy, quick, and natural receiver as they continue to build their roster for next season.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs recruited some serious talent at wide receiver four-star NiTareon Tuggle and three-star Sacovie White, who committed to their 2024 class. Also, the Dawgs are expected to pursue multiple wide receivers from the transfer portal and are currently projected to add Vanderbilt transfer, London Humphreys.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire