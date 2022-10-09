Former Rutgers quarterback confused by play calling on Friday night

Rutgers lost 14-13 to Nebraska on Friday night, this despite having a 13-0 lead at halftime. The Scarlet Knights offense looked out of sync in the second half against a Cornhuskers defense that has struggled extensively this season.

And former Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno took to Twitter to underscore his frustration at the quarterback situation.

Rescigno’s point – and his confusion – seems to mirror what is being felt by much of the fanbase. There is a sense that the offense, despite still being a rebuild and there being some significant injuries, is stuck in neutral.

A multiple-year contributor at Rutgers who had 13 starts, Rescigno threw for 1,776 yards during his career. The quarterback from Michigan didn’t hold back on what he sees as some of the deficiencies from the Scarlet Knights on offense on Friday night.

The issue isn’t with the players as it seems that Rescigno is confused by play-calling and personnel usage:

I can’t stand the fact that they brought Vedral in just to throw on third down after 2 consecutive runs. — Giovanni Rescigno (@G_Rescigno17) October 8, 2022

This is the outcome when you don’t let your QB get into the game and get some momentum. We continue to switch every other play and expect good things to happen. Makes ZERO sense. — Giovanni Rescigno (@G_Rescigno17) October 8, 2022

Rutgers managed just 85 yards of total offense in the second half against Nebraska. It was the second straight home game where a Rutgers quarterback threw multiple interceptions.

Stick with one guy and let him get into the game! Switching every couple plays won’t help. But hey what do I know 🤷‍♂️ — Giovanni Rescigno (@G_Rescigno17) October 8, 2022

Rescigno won the Paul Robeson Award in 2018 for his “performance, leadership and dedication to the program.”

