Former Rutgers quarterback Cole Snyder will enter the NCAA transfer portal

On Monday, former Rutgers quarterback Cole Synder announced on his social media accounts that he will enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the University of Buffalo. After three seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Synder joined the Bulls in 2021, starting 25 games over two seasons.

The Southwestern High School graduate (New York) recorded 5,139 yards on 474 completions with 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while playing with the Bulls. Synder registered a 57 percent completion rating while averaging 205.6 throwing yards per game. Also, he added 177 carries for 233 yards and five touchdowns in 23 games.

Synder logged his best performance against Liberty in Week 3 this past season, throwing for 276 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort. The Lakewood, New York, native is just the third quarterback in program history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season.

While playing with the Scarlet Knights, Snyder appeared in nine games over three seasons (2019-2021). The former Rutgers quarterback recorded 21 completions on 31 attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown. He finished his Rutgers career with a 68 percent completion rating, averaging 18.3 throwing yards per game. In 2021, Snyder earned Academic All-Big Ten honors while appearing in six games that season.

The transfer portal entry window opens on December 4, but players can announce their transfer intentions before then, as Synder and many others will decide their future in the upcoming days.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire