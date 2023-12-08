Former Rutgers quarterback Cole Snyder has an upcoming visit with Syracuse and Fran Brown

A former Rutgers football quarterback, Cole Snyder is set to visit Syracuse this weekend. It is a recruiting trip that will reunite Snyder with newly named Syracuse head coach Fran Brown.

Snyder came to Rutgers as a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class. He was ranked the ninth-best player in New York according to 247Sports.

He saw limited snaps at Rutgers in 2020 and 2021 and then entered the transfer portal. During his last two years at Rutgers, he overlapped with Brown, who was the secondary coach with the Big Ten program.

In his last two seasons, which were spent at Buffalo as their starting quarterback, Snyder threw for 5,139 yards with 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He completed 57 percent of his passes.

Snyder will be at Syracuse on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m super excited about Syracuse this weekend. I think coach Brown is the right guy for the job. I spent time with him at Rutgers and he was a fan favorite there,” Snyder told Rutgers Wire on Thursday. “The thing that excites me most about this team is the guys they have returning. I think they have a ton of weapons with an experienced o-line – he latter being the most important part. Excited to see what ‘Cuse is all about this weekend. Syracuse is home for me, with it being an upstate New York guy!”

Midweek, Snyder visited Vanderbilt, who offered him early in the transfer portal process,

Last weekend, he took a visit to Rice, another program that offered.

“It was great – I really enjoyed my time in Houston,” Synder said. “I loved the hospitality from the coaches, players and support staff.”

