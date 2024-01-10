Former Rutgers QB Cole Snyder joins Eastern Michigan

For the third time in his college career, Cole Snyder is changing schools. After spending three years at Rutgers and two years at the University of Buffalo, Snyder will take his talents to Eastern Michigan in 2024. While Snyder will be changing schools, he is staying in the MAC Conference.

The Lakewood native is coming off a productive season for the University of Buffalo. During the 2023 campaign, Snyder added 2,109 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns to his resume. In his two years as a Bill, Snyder recorded 31 passing touchdowns.

While Snyder’s time at Buffalo was cut short, he made a lasting impression. During the 2022 campaign, he earned the starting role. With him under center, the Bills went 7-6 and won the Camellia Bowl. That season, he became the third quarterback in program history to surpass 3,000 yards, joining Drew Willy and Tyree Jackson.

As Eastern Michigan prepares to welcome their new QB, they are hoping he can replicate his past success. Regardless of where he has been, Snyder has given his team a chance to win. During his stint at Rutgers, the talented senior completed 21 of his 31 passes.

He will be looking to revitalize an Eagles team that finished the 2023 campaign with a 6-7 record. In conference play, they went 4-4.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire