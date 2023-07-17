Former Rutgers punter Adam Korsak is now leading the CFL in punting

Adam Korsak has had a strong first season of professional football, with this past weekend’s game in the CFL the latest example. The former Rutgers football punter put together a stat line reminiscent of his time in the Big Ten.

In his Saskatchewan Roughriders 33-31 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, Korsak had six punts for 312 yards, averaging 52 yards per punt. One of the punts landed inside the 10-yard line.

It was a strong showing from Korsak, especially on the larger CFL field, to be able to showcase his leg strength.

Through the first five weeks of the CFL season, Korsak is leading the league with an average of 50.9 yards per punt. He is averaging 37.3 net yards per punt, which is fifth-best in the CFL.

Adam Korsak – the top Punter in the 2023 NFL Draft👏 pic.twitter.com/0F0ETTFxv1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 4, 2023

Korsak won the Ray Guy Award last year as the nation’s top punter (he was a finalist for the award in 2022).

He went undrafted in this spring’s NFL draft.

