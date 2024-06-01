Former Rutgers pitcher Dale Stanavich promoted to the Miami Marlins’ Double-A organization

On Thursday, former Rutgers baseball pitcher Dale Stanawich was promoted to the Miami Marlins’ Double-A organization, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

After being drafted by the Marlins with the No. 232 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Stanavich has been outstanding with the Marlins’ High-A Organization, the Beloit Sky Carp throughout the 2024 season.

While playing with the Beloit Sky Carp, the former All-Big Ten First Team honoree appeared in 14 games, recording a 4.15 ERA. Stanavich logged 17.1 innings pitched, allowing 18 hits and eight earned runs. He produced 24 strikeouts and six walks.

In his first appearance with the Blue Wahoos, Stanavich recorded 1.1 innings pitched, logging three strikeouts, two walks, and one hit.

In three seasons in the minor league, the former ABCA/Rawlings East All-Region First Team honoree has a 5-11 record as a relief pitcher, producing 83 strikeouts, 32 walks, and three saves.

Movin’ Up! Congrats to Dale Stanavich on being promoted to AA in the Marlins organization and making his debut with 1.1 scoreless innings last night!#TCD pic.twitter.com/UnD1scBkBK — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) May 30, 2024

He has logged a 5.13 ERA and has appeared in 49 games. Stanavich has allowed 58 hits, three home runs, and 34 earned runs throughout his 59.2 innings pitched.

