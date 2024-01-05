Former Rutgers offensive lineman Kamar Missouri makes a commitment out of the transfer portal

Kamar Missouri has made a commitment out of the transfer portal, the former Rutgers football offensive lineman making a move to an American Athletic Conference program.

An offensive lineman, Missouri committed to UTSA on Thursday afternoon. Missouri started four games for Rutgers in 2023 and he played 14 total games for the Scarlet Knights across three seasons.

Since entering the transfer portal in early December, Missouri had a solid offer list that included Akron, Charlotte, Howard, Louisville, South Alabama and Temple among others. The offer from UTSA came in late December.

UTSA finished the season 9-4. They closed out their season with a win over Marshall in the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl.

Back to Missouri, he came to Rutgers as a defensive lineman as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He played his high school football for Mergenthaler Vocational in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ima walk in silence and let my success make my noise 👀 @UTSAFTBL #birdsup pic.twitter.com/jfzfZcuR3g — mi5️⃣5️⃣ouri (@kamarmissouri21) January 4, 2024

He joins several notable players to have entered the transfer portal and found a new home including quarterback Evan Simon (Temple) and athlete Rashad Rochelle (Indiana State).

Another notable former player, Cole Snyder, transferred from Rutgers to Buffalo two years ago and has now transferred to Syracuse for his final season of college football.

