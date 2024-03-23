Former Rutgers Offensive Coordinator joins Missouri as analyst

On Friday, Missouri added to its football operations by hiring Sean Gleeson as an analyst, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Gleeson is a former offensive coordinator for Rutgers football.

Most recently, Gleeson was an analyst at Northwestern. He was the Rutgers offensive coordinator from 2020 to the midway point of the 2022 campaign. After Rutgers offense showed encouraging signs during his first year, they took a step back the following season partly due to injuries.

Gleeson increasingly drew criticism for his playcalling and player development. He was let go by Rutgers midway through the 2022 season.

Following his Rutgers tenure, Gleeson stayed in the Big Ten, joining Northwestern as a senior offensive analyst. During the 2023 campaign, the Wildcats posted an 8-5 record. They showed a lot of resilience, as after a 5-4 start, Northwestern went 3-1 in their last four games.

In Missouri, Gleeson is joining a program that is coming off an impressive season. During the 2023 campaign, they posted an 11-2 record, including a 6-2 record in conference play. The former Scarlet Knight will be tasked with helping them build on their success.

Last season, the Tigers averaged 32.5 points and 435.1 yards per game. They were particularly dangerous on the ground, averaging 172.8 rushing yards per game. With Gleeson in the mix, those numbers should only improve.

