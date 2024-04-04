Former Rutgers offensive coordinator John McNulty is brought back by Alabama football

On Tuesday, Alabama football re-hired former Rutgers offensive coordinator John McNulty.

McNulty will return to the Crimson Tide as an off-field analyst under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. McNulty, who has significant NFL coaching experience, has made recent collegiate stops at Penn State, Notre Dame and Boston College. He joined Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama last year.

McNulty has over 25 years of experience as an offensive coach including two tenures at Rutgers.

Beginning in 2004, he spent five seasons on the Scarlet Knights’ sideline, including three as offensive coordinator where he was part of four bowl teams.

Then he spent two seasons back at Rutgers beginning in 2018 under former head coach Chris Ash.

That first tenure with Rutgers represented a period of great success for the program.

McNulty organized one of the most explosive offenses in Rutgers history.

On 2007, the Scarlet Knights were the first program in college football to have a 3,000-yard passer (Mike Teel), a 2,000-yard rusher (Ray Rice), and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers (Kenny Britt and Tiquan Underwood) in the same season.

The 2007 team was one of just eight teams in program history to score 300 points in a season. Also, McNulty and the Scarlet Knights set school records for scoring (426), first downs (294), and total offense (5,841) in 2007.

