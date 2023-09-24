Former Rutgers linebacker Steven Beauharnais has a plan for Gavin Wimsatt next week: ‘Let him cook’

Steven Beauharnais has a plan for Rutgers football’s offense next week: Free Gavin Wimsatt.

The former Rutgers linebacker believes that his team needs to pass early and pass often on Saturday against Wagner. Beauharnais’ comments came after Rutgers lost 31-7 on Saturday at No. 2 Michigan.

Rutgers is now 3-1 (1-1 Big Ten) on the season.

Beauharnais released his thoughts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. He had several thoughts during the game, but his most poignant one came after the game about the team’s offense and the play calling for Week 5.

It is time to unleash quarterback Wimsatt, Beauharnais said on X:

I think next week we should just air it out against Wagner and get some confidence I think Gavin showed everybody he’s ready to carry most the load I believe he is…. listen we lost to the possible national champions we are ok but let him cook 👨‍🍳 — Steven Beauharnais (@Beauharnais7235) September 23, 2023

It isn’t like Wimsatt was left out of the game plan as he threw a healthy number of passes and was the brightest part of the Rutgers offense. In fact, it could be argued that the former four-star fully distinguished himself on the day.

Wimsatt finished a very solid 11-of-21 for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The interception was his first turnover of the season.

Beauharnais was a Day 3 selection of the New England Patriots in the 2013 NFL draft following his strong career at Rutgers. He played three years in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire