Former Rutgers football star Logan Ryan is making an impression with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Logan Ryan has made an impression in training camp, even getting a nice interception earlier this week. He also has made a fan in head coach Todd Bowles, who praised the veteran defensive back for being the consummate professional.

A former Rutgers football standout cornerback, the 31-year old Ryan is set to enter his tenth season in the NFL. He shows no signs of slowing down; last season with the New York Giants he had a career-high 117 tackles. Ryan also posted eight passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception on a Giants team that, well, wasn’t very good.

Over the weekend, Ryan did a nice job of reading the quarterback (Blaine Gabbert) and then reacting for an interception. It is the stuff that made him a legend with Rutgers football, where he was an All-Big East selection and an All-American Conference selection.

Check out his interception:

Logan Ryan said must be mine! pic.twitter.com/4V8Q23FbAZ — RealBucsTalk (@RealBucsTalk) August 7, 2022

Ryan was a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2013 NFL draft.

He has also developed into quite the ironman. In his nine NFL seasons, Ryan has only missed four games. He signed this offseason as a free agent with Tampa Bay.

Last week, Bowles was asked which new players have adapted to the team the best. He singled out Ryan. The former New York Jets head coach, who grew up in Elizabeth, N.J. and played his college football at Temple, certainly sounded impressed with Ryan.

“Logan Ryan has come in and been a joy to work with. His work ethic, his intelligence and the way he prepares for practice is unbelievable,” Bowles told reporters last week. “Going out there, trying to learn something every day, doing the right thing and trying to help the other guys.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire