Former Rutgers football star Isiah Pacheco shows-up in first NFL start for the Kansas City Chiefs: ‘I’m not satisfied’

Sunday was Isiah Pacheco’s first start in the NFL. Judging from his output, it won’t be the last for the rookie from Rutgers.

Pacheco did a little bit of everything and did it well, starting at running back (eight carries for 43 yards) along with five kickoff returns (for 125 yards). He also contributed on punt returns as well.

It was all part of a strong all-around effort from Pacheco in the Chiefs’ 44-23 win at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. With the win, the Chiefs improved to 5-2 on the season.

A seventh-round pick in this past spring’s NFL draft, Pacheco is showing the form that made him an All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers.

“It is definitely a good feeling. You know, just go out there and work but I’m not satisfied,” Pacheco told reporters after the game. “You know, there’s more work ahead for me and more game improvement. I definitely want to keep this rolling.”

As for the start, Pacheco said he didn’t learn about the start until right before the game. He had been receiving consistent first-team reps throughout the week, however.

Pacheco finished as the leading rusher for the Chiefs.

As for what’s next, Pacheco is heading for a bye week before Kansas City returns to the field on Nov. 6 when they host the Tennessee Titans. His plan, he says, is to get ready for the next time he takes the field.

“Go home and put in the work,” Pacheco said. “We have to get ready for this next team and watch film so we can get a good look at our defense in order to execute once we get out there and make the plays”.

A hat-tip to Charles Goldman for providing the quotes of Isiah Pacheco from the Chiefs’ post-game availability. Follow Goldman for Pacheco (and Chiefs news) all season long at ChiefsWire.

