Former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand on where ‘bELieve’ first started

Any fan of Rutgers football over the years knows that in the fourth quarter, a ‘bELieve’ flag is run onto the field, often bringing an ovation from those in attendance at SHI Stadium. Run onto the field to the chorus from Don’t Stop Believing, it is a tribute to Eric LeGrand.

It was 13 years ago this week that LeGrand suffered a spinal cord injury while playing for Rutgers in a game against Army. He remains a positive light around the Rutgers community and he continues his transition to entrepreneurship with multiple business ventures including LeGrand coffee.

On Friday, LeGrand posted about ‘bELieve’ and why it resonates with him. The second in third letters in the word are Legrand’s initials, something that first struck him when he was a high school football standout at Colonia.

Where the word bELieve all started for me Some know, most don’t but this sign has been hanging above my high school’s football locker room door as long as I can remember. Before every practice or game, as I was getting ready to head out to the field I would tap the “EL” pic.twitter.com/4Zsy6TS8kT — Eric LeGrand (@EricLeGrand52) October 20, 2023

LeGrand continues his daily pursuit and progress to walk once again. He serves as a radio analyst on Rutgers football broadcasts.

Coincidentally, this past Saturday, the ‘bELieve’ flag was run out on the rain-soaked field at SHI Stadium at the end of the third quarter. Down 24-6 at the time, Rutgers scored three straight touchdowns for a 27-24 win over Michigan State.

