Former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand on where ‘bELieve’ first started

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Any fan of Rutgers football over the years knows that in the fourth quarter, a ‘bELieve’ flag is run onto the field, often bringing an ovation from those in attendance at SHI Stadium. Run onto the field to the chorus from Don’t Stop Believing, it is a tribute to Eric LeGrand.

It was 13 years ago this week that LeGrand suffered a spinal cord injury while playing for Rutgers in a game against Army. He remains a positive light around the Rutgers community and he continues his transition to entrepreneurship with multiple business ventures including LeGrand coffee.

On Friday, LeGrand posted about ‘bELieve’ and why it resonates with him. The second in third letters in the word are Legrand’s initials, something that first struck him when he was a high school football standout at Colonia.

 

LeGrand continues his daily pursuit and progress to walk once again. He serves as a radio analyst on Rutgers football broadcasts.

Coincidentally, this past Saturday, the ‘bELieve’ flag was run out on the rain-soaked field at SHI Stadium at the end of the third quarter. Down 24-6 at the time, Rutgers scored three straight touchdowns for a 27-24 win over Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire