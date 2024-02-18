Former Rutgers football recruit Keon Sabb is in the transfer portal

Keon Sabb is leaving Michigan, putting one of the top players produced in New Jersey over the last four years into the transfer portal. Sabb was offered by Rutgers football early in his high school recruitment.

Rutgers had offered and recruited Sabb, who was a four-star defensive back and grew up playing his high school football in New Jersey. He transferred for his senior season to play at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida).

The news of Sabb entering the transfer portal was confirmed by the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis.

Prior to joining Michigan, Sabb was a member of the Rivals 250 and was the nation’s No. 96 prospect in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports. Sabb is from Glassboro, New Jersey.

Sabb cracked the two-deep at Michigan last year, registering 23 total tackles along with four passes defended and two interceptions.

Last year in the national championship game against Washington, he had six total tackles and two passes defended.

With Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL, he took several members of his Michigan staff including Steve Clinkscale. The defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Michigan, Clinkscale played a large role in Sabb’s recruitment to Ann Arbor.

Rutgers has done well with a recent Michigan transfer portal addition in Aaron Lewis.

The defensive end, who is returning in 2024 for his final season with the Scarlet Knights, joined the program in the summer of 2020. Lewis had originally joined Michigan in the spring as an early enrollee.

He twice has been named All-Big Ten as a member of the Rutgers defense. Prior to the 2023 season, Lewis was named to the Bednarik Award watch-list for the nation’s top defensive player.

