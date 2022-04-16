Former Rutgers football recruit, four-star safety Jordan Morant, has entered the transfer portal

Jordan Morant, a former top recruit and one of the top players in New Jersey in the class of 2020, has entered the transfer portal. The safety has been at Michigan the past two years.

In high school, Morant played for Bergen Catholic but he calls Parsippany, a north Jersey town, his home.

Morant played in five games last season, primarily appearing on special teams for the Wolverines. It was thought that this spring would be a big one for the defensive back to crack the two-deep at Michigan.

In high school as one of the most coveted recruits in the nation, Morant visited Rutgers in late May, 2019. Two weeks later, he committed to Michigan while on a visit. He was ranked a four-star recruit according to Rivals, the No. 23 safety in the nation and the seventh-best player in New Jersey in the class of 2020.

Thank you Michigan ❤️ Nothing but love ! Time to move on to the next chapter. Go Blue — Jordan Morant (@jordanmorantt) April 15, 2022

Not surprisingly, he had some prominent offers including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State among others.

On Twitter, he is being followed by Drew Lascari, the new safeties coach at Rutgers. Like Morant, Lascari is from Morris County, having been a high school quarterback at Pequannock Township.