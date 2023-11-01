Former Rutgers football quarterback Mike Teel wants fans to show up for No. 1 Ohio State

The top team in the nation, Ohio State, is coming to Rutgers on Saturday. And former Rutgers quarterback Mike Teel wants there to be a home-field advantage at SHI Stadium.

On Tuesday night, Teel tweeted about the need for Rutgers fans to turn out for the game and support their team. Rutgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) hosts Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

His tweet came just moments after Ohio State was named the No. 1 team in the nation in the College Football Playoff rankings. If it wasn’t already, this becomes a measuring stick game for Rutgers, given that Ohio State is now the standard nationally in the CFP rankings.

Rutgers staying competitive and playing well would be a big testament to this program’s growth under head coach Greg Schiano.

#1 team in the country coming into town. 60 degrees in November. 6-2, 5-0 at home. If RUTGERS fans don’t fill the stadium on Saturday I’ll be very disappointed. Every advantage is needed and the engery of the home crowd needs to be one. — Mike Teel (@MTeel14) November 1, 2023

Ohio State is a program that historically travels very well. Being placed atop the CFP rankings will only encourage alumni in New Jersey and New York to come out and support the Buckeyes.

Rutgers is bowl-eligible following a win two weeks ago at Indiana. The Scarlet Knights have not been bowl-eligible since 2014.

Rutgers is also chasing its first winning season since 2014, a year that was their first in the Big Ten.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire