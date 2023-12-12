Former Rutgers football quarterback Cole Snyder nearing a decision after Syracuse visit

Cole Snyder took a visit to Syracuse over the weekend, with the former Rutgers football quarterback looking to wind down his recruitment since entering the transfer portal last week.

Snyder, who spent three seasons at Rutgers and joined the program as part of the 2019 recruiting class, has been outstanding at Buffalo for the past two years. In 2023, Snyder completed 54.6 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Over the weekend, Snyder took a visit to Syracuse where he was reunited with Fran Brown. The Orange’s new head coach was the secondary coach at Rutgers during Snyder’s last two years with the Big Ten program.

“I really enjoyed my time at ‘Cuse this weekend. The other recruits that were there were all great guys,” Snyder said on Monday. “I spent a lot of time with Meeks (Jackson Meeks) and I feel like we could have a great connection. Being around the coaches in person just showed me what type of culture they were going to have. Super excited for ‘Cuse football – they are going to be successful soon. It’s not a rebuild it’s a reload! I can feel the energy around the program.”

Meeks is in the transfer portal after having spent the last three seasons at Georgia. Brown spent the last two years at Georgia as their safeties coach.

“Me and Jackson Meeks really connected. I love the way he plays the game and I think we could have a great connection early on,” Snyder said. “Very familiar with this staff as well, having been in the same program as at least seven staff members. It was crazy to think about all the relationships that I already had and the familiarity around the program.”

In two seasons at Rutgers, Snyder completed 21-of-31 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown.

Snyder, who is from upstate New York, likes the direction Brown is bringing to the program.

Brown has injected some much-needed energy into the program, already landing several recruits from over the weekend’s official visits.

“It has been great so far. He expressed a ton of confidence in me which as a guy with 365 days left in college football is important to me,” Snyder said of his relationship with Brown. “I love everything he is about and the mission he has for this program.”

Snyder also holds offers from Rice and Vanderbilt coming out of the portal.

