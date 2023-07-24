Former Rutgers football player John Guaimano joins staff at prep powerhouse

John Guaimano is joining the staff at St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale). A former Rutgers player, he is yet another player with Big Ten ties who has joined the coaching ranks in New Jersey this offseason.

With the program, he will be their safeties and outside linebackers coach. He was a walk-on with the program and spent three years at Rutgers as a defensive back.

He played his high school football at Cedar Grove.

The Green Knights, traditionally a powerhouse program in North Jersey, went 6-5 while playing a tough schedule last year. They played strong games versus two powerhouse programs in their games at Don Bosco Prep (a 44-35 loss) and against Bergen Catholic (a 31-21 loss).

Guaimano tweeted about the new coaching position on Monday afternoon.

Excited to say I’ve accepted the position as Safeties/OLBs Coach at St. Joes Regional HS. Let’s work!! #VirFidelis pic.twitter.com/CGysPwLhv1 — John Guaimano (@john_guaimano5) July 24, 2023

Rutgers players have steadily been joining coaching staffs of top programs in New Jersey this offseason. Guaimano joins some pretty good company.

In May, former Rutgers football players Quanzell Lambert and Myles Nash became assistant coaches at Winslow Township High School (Atco, N.J.) and head coach Bill Belton. The name Belton is likely familiar to New Jersey high school football fans as he is a former running back at Penn State who attended Winslow.

