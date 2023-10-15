Former Rutgers football linebacker Steven Beauharnais blasts Big Ten officials for targeting call

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Former Rutgers football linebacker Steven Beauharnais was having none of it on Saturday, questioning the Big Ten officials for the ejection of Tyreem Powell in the first half of what turned out to be an improbable win over Michigan State.

The targeting call was part of a first half that saw Rutgers spiral and get undone. While some of the issues were self-inflicted, there was also an element of the officiating that seemed difficult to justify.

Pass interference calls – two of them in fact – were called against Rutgers. On both plays, Michigan State’s wide receivers pushed off before contact came from the defensive players.

But wait, there’s more.

Twice in the first half, a Michigan State player lined up offsides. Neither time was it called. And on two occasions, the play clock appeared to expire. Those weren’t called either.

Powell was flagged for targeting and ejected from the game in what was clearly a questionable call from the Big Ten officials. The ejection became the central talking point of the game until Rutgers began its fourth-quarter comeback in what would be a 27-24 win.

Beauharnais, a former standout linebacker, was a seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots in the 2013 NFL draft who spent three years in the league. At Rutgers, he was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the top linebacker in college football.

On social media, the former Rutgers standout did not hold back his thoughts:

First of all that targeting call is some BS if that targeting me and Khaseem will just be getting out of jail… in 2023 — Steven Beauharnais (@Beauharnais7235) October 14, 2023

As for head coach Greg Schiano, his response was more restrained in his post-game comments than Beauharnais. But on the sidelines, Schiano was visibly upset with the officiating Big Ten crew.

“That’s a huge loss – I mean, Tyreem is one of our elite players,” Schiano said after the game. “You know I can’t comment on the call; I’m confused but what are you going to do? I’ll do the process. I always do it every week. Send the plays in. It’s hard. Officiating is not easy.”

