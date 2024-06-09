Former Rutgers football head coach Chris Ash is back in the NFL

Chris Ash, who spent over three years as a head coach with Rutgers football, has returned to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a role in their personnel department.

Having spent the last two years as a defensive backs coach with the Las Vegas Raiders, Ash will work with the Jaguars as a scout. A former defensive coordinator at Ohio State prior to his time at Rutgers, Ash has spent the last three years of his coaching career in the NFL.

Ash faced a pretty massive rebuild at Rutgers (2016-19). During his time at Rutgers, he posted an 8-32 (3-26 Big Ten) record. He was let go four games into the 2019 season.

He spent two years at Texas as their defensive coordinator before joining the coaching staff of the Jaguars as a safeties coach in 2021.

He then spent the last two years as the defensive backs coach of the Raiders. He was not retained by new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

The role for Ash was first reported by John Shipley of Jaguar Report, a part of Fan Nation.

Source: Jaguars Hire Former Urban Meyer Staffer Chris Ash in Scouting Role https://t.co/W3IQlKsDpE — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) June 1, 2024

A number of his recruits went on to have success in the Big Ten and then the NFL, including Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton and Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco.

Both Melton and Pacheco played for Ash and then spent their final year in college under current head coach Greg Schiano. Melton and Pacheco were Day 3 selections in the 2022 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire