Former Rutgers football defensive back Logan Ryan retires from NFL

On Tuesday morning, former Scarlet Knight and two-time Super Bowl champion Logan Ryan announced that he was retiring from the NFL. During his 11-year career, Ryan played for the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers.

After a strong collegiate career with Rutgers, Ryan was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He quickly became an essential piece of the New England secondary, recording five interceptions and 29 tackles in his rookie season. During his time as a Patriot, Ryan was part of two championship teams.

While Ryan was an effective player for the Patriots, his New England tenure came to an end after the 2016 season. He then spent three years with the Titans and picked off Tom Brady’s last pass as a Patriot. Over the last few years, the 33-year-old has been a veteran presence on playoff teams.

In 2019, Ryan ranked 1st among all cornerbacks with 113 tackles.

He also had 4.5 sacks, 4 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles.

Ryan was rewarded by his peers being ranked one of the top 100 players in the @NFL. pic.twitter.com/3QmwvB7Mk0

— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) April 9, 2024

As Ryan prepares for life after football, he leaves behind an impactful career. In 154 games, Ryan recorded 755 total tackles and 19 interceptions. He also had 13 career sacks.

Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support! Thanks to the fans for watching! Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children! Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂 #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024

After Ryan broke the news on social media, tributes from teams he played for, such as the Patriots, poured in, showing how well he was regarded in the sport.

