Former Rutgers football assistant/interim offensive coordinator/interim head coach gets win with Syracuse

Nunzio Campanile got his first win with Syracuse football. The longtime Rutgers football assistant (among other roles, more on that later) guided the Orange to a win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

Syracuse’s 35-31 win over Wake Forest (the opponent Rutgers faced in the 2021 Gator Bowl) makes the Orange Bowl eligible. Campanile took over as interim head coach this week following the firing of Dino Babers.

He joined the Rutgers staff in 2018 as a running backs coach. In 2019 firing the removal of Chris Ash as head coach, he was named the interim head coach.

Campanile went 1-7 as the interim head coach.

Then with the hiring of Greg Schiano in 2020, Campanile stayed on staff as a tight ends coach. Last season when Sean Gleeson was fired as offensive coordinator midway through the season, Campanile took over that role on an interim basis.

He was not retained by Rutgers following this offseason. Babers hired him to his staff as a tight ends coach.

Now, in what would been an ironic twist, Campanile could be coaching against Rutgers in late December. With Syracuse getting bowl eligibility, both teams could end up in the Pinstripe Bowl as opponents.

